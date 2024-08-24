Nets Trade Idea Brings Jazz PF John Collins to Brooklyn
The Brooklyn Nets will be heavily involved in trade rumors until February's deadline, and they will be seen as a team that can help facilitate a number of three-team deals.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus suggests the idea of a three-team deal between the Nets, Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans where Brandon Ingram gets sent to Salt Lake City.
In the full deal, the Pelicans get Cam Johnson from the Nets, Walker Kessler from the Jazz and a trade exception. The Jazz get Ingram from the Pelicans and Day'Ron Sharpe from the Nets while Brooklyn lands John Collins, Brice Sensabaugh and a 2025 first-round pick from Utah.
"Collins can fill a need as a power forward next to Claxton, as he's younger (almost 27) and taller (6'9") than Johnson. But as the Nets rebuild, Collins may just be an intermediate step with a shorter contract. He may earn more than Johnson over the next two seasons (with a player option for 2025-26), but Collins' deal is shorter and could be a valuable expiring contract next summer," Pincus writes. "The Nets project to have more cap space than any other team in 2025 (in the $67 million range). Collins reduces that slightly but doesn't significantly diminish Brooklyn's spending power.
Ingram is an asset that could realistically be traded soon since he is entering the final year of his contract, but the Pelicans have been adamant that they aren't moving him at this time. If that changes, however, the Nets should be willing to help them out with any deal to help better their situation.
