Nets' Trendon Watford Shines Despite Loss vs. Pacers
The Brooklyn Nets suffered their third-straight loss Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers, 108-103. The Nets played two games in a row at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and went 0-2. In their most recent loss, Brooklyn outscored Indiana 33-18 in the fourth quarter, but it still wasn't enough.
The Nets gave up a 16-point, 12-assist double-double to Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, along with a combined 48 points to Pascal Siakam (26 points) and Myles Turner (22 points).
On Brooklyn's end, the team got a normal (but impressive) 20 points from Cam Johnson, and an even more impressive 17 points from young guard Keon Johnson. However, the Nets' best player on Saturday night was Trendon Watford, who put up 26 points and five rebounds on 9-for-14 shooting from the field.
Watford had a versatile scoring night, knocking down two of his four three-pointers attempted. He was also able to get to the free-throw line but only hit six of his 10 shots from the charity stripe. On the defensive side of the ball, he was able to snag a steal.
After hitting just one shot in the first quarter, Watford turned it up for the rest of the game, especially in the second half. He made his most shots in the third quarter (four), all within the paint.
The 24-year-old continues to build upon his recent stretch of impressive scoring nights. Over the four games, he is averaging 16.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and a steal on 57.1% shooting from the field and 44.4% from three. Saturday was his most points as a Net, and by far the best game of his young career in Brooklyn.
If Watford can continue to stay hot and end the season strong, there's certainly a strong enough case for him to remain an important part of the Nets' core and Jordi Fernandez's rotation. He's still young and has shown flashes of being a prominent role player on both sides of the ball, averaging 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this season. The 6-foot-8 forward is set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer amid the early stages of Brooklyn's rebuild.
