Nets’ Tyson Etienne Gives Back, Hosting His First-Ever Camp at LuHi
We're nowhere near Christmas, but the Brooklyn Nets have treated this summer as the season of giving.
Brooklyn's incoming rookie class—consisting of Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf—surprised a Brooklyn Basketball clinic at Sunset Park back in July. The five Nets newcomers led drills and directly engaged with 50 children in attendance.
In early August, Dariq Whitehead, Drew Timme and Tyson Etienne made an appearance at a Brooklyn basketball camp at Hellenic Classical Charter School, mentoring the youth of the community the Nets play in.
“Being able to be in the community, with the kids, being in Brooklyn, I think it’s special,” Etienne via NetsDaily's Collin Helwig on Aug. 11. “To be able to contact those kids and let them know that we’re an arms reach away, to inspire them. Maybe it’s somebody here one day that might play on the Brooklyn Nets, you never know. But I think us being able to come in here and talk to them, talk about the game, I think that’s really important, and I’m just glad to be a part of it, especially with my dog Drew.”
Now, Etienne's generosity has resulted in his own camp, which just so happens to be held at his alma mater. Etienne, 25, graduated from the historic Long Island Lutheran in 2019. Six years later, he hosted his first-ever camp at LuHi, Brooklyn's official X account posted on Sept. 2.
But Etienne wasn't the only Net in attendance. After he and his fellow teammate, Whitehead, appeared together at Hellenic Classical Charter School, the latter showed support for Etienne's first-ever camp.
After consistent, steady play with the Long Island Nets throughout the 2024-25 campaign, Etienne agreed to a two-way deal with Brooklyn on March 4. He appeared in just seven games as a member of the active roster, yet still managed to turn in 7.9 points and 1.7 assists per night in the limited action.
Etienne is expected to compete for a full-time slot when training camp starts this month. With the recent waiving of Tosan Evbuomwan, Etienne's path got slightly easier as Evbuomwan was on a two-way deal at the time. No guarantee that Etienne makes it, but the transaction had to be encouraging nonetheless.
Regardless of what happens with Etienne's NBA career and his future with the Nets, he'll always have a home at Long Island Lutheran—and perhaps, one day, an annual basketball camp at his alma mater if he so chooses.