Nets Unlikely to Have Competition in Cam Thomas Contract Talks This Summer
Cam Thomas' 2024-25 campaign — his fourth as a pro — is likely over. Due to the projected rehab time for a hamstring injury, Thomas' third this year, its unlikely he'll suit up again in Jordi Fernandez's inaugural season at the helm.
Which means, after Thomas and the Nets did not get a contract extension done by deadline day for rookie-scale contracts, the 23-year-old is set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer. While executives around the league have struggled to place a consistent value on any potential deal, one cap expert believes Brooklyn won't have much competition from rival teams.
Yozi Gozlan, an NBA salary cap expert for HoopsHype, recently discussed the situation with Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
“As of now, it seems like the Nets have more leverage,” he said. “I think Cam Thomas’ best chance at getting a big contract elsewhere is with a sign-and-trade due to his restricted status. I think he’s looking at a Collin Sexton-type annual salary, adjusted for inflation.”
For context, Sexton carries a $19.1 million cap hit into next year. He signed the original four-year, $70 million deal in 2022 as part of a sign-and-trade to the Utah Jazz. Sexton played just 11 games in the season prior to his payday, averaging 16 points and just over three assists per game.
In his piece, Lewis described that the Detroit Pistons "may be the only other team able to offer [Thomas] more than the mid-level." For negotiation's sake, if Lewis' words prove true, Brooklyn already holds the advantage in contract talks.
Even though it appears the Nets will have all the leverage when engaging with Thomas, the pure scorer hasn't yet turned his focus to the offseason.
“Haven’t really thought about free agency as much. That’s really something for my agents to talk about, the front office," he said when asked about the possibility of getting an agreement done before he hits the open market. "I haven’t given much thought to that at all, so I can’t really answer.”
Likely headed for a top selection in the 2025 NBA Draft while projected to have the most cap space leaguewide, contract talks between Thomas and Brooklyn will be a top storyline to follow with the offseason on the horizon.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.