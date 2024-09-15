Nets' Veteran Leader Celebrates 31st Birthday
The Brooklyn Nets only roster three players over the age of 30, securing Dennis Schroder, Dorian Finney-Smith and Bojan Bogdanovic into critical leadership roles. Today Schroder celebrated his 31st birthday, but if the 2024 Paris Olympics were any indicator, he has plenty left in the tank.
Tasked with leading Germany, Schroder averaged the 14th-most points and fifth-most assists per game during Olympic play. Following Germany's elimination he expressed his desire to remain with Brooklyn "long-term," which is great news for the now-rebuilding Nets. Veteran guidance is essential to any rebuild, especially when the majority of Brooklyn's impact players are in their early-to-mid 20s.
Schroder's seen it all throughout his 11-year NBA career, witnessing trades, free agency and multiple playoff runs. These will all be valuable teaching points for the likes of Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton, both of whom are on the brinks of their prime years. His leadership may also prove to be vital to the growth of Killian Hayes, a former lottery selection with a similar playstyle to that of Schroder.
A lock to be the Nets' starting point guard for their opening matchup against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, Schroder's role extends beyond just a mentor. Following 2024-25, his contract expires and he will be searching for a new deal. Putting together a strong campaign on what is widely projected to be one of the league's worst performing teams would go a long way in granting his desire to re-up with Brooklyn.
As the futures of Finney-Smith and Bogdanovic appear murky, Schroder may soon find himself as the most experienced member of the Nets' roster.
