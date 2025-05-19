New Report Suggests Nets Could Be Gearing Up For Giannis Antetokounmpo
The beauty of the NBA offseason is that as soon as a champion is decided, the focus immediately shifts toward the other 29 teams in the league. The draft, free agency, and trade market begin to dominate headlines.
The Brooklyn Nets will be one of the more talked-about franchises this summer, as this offseason will be a pivotal point in the early stages of their rebuild. They have so much cap flexibility, but also have a war chest of draft picks, which allows for blockbuster trade rumors.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, the superstar of the Milwaukee Bucks who has found stagnation in recent playoff runs, has been linked to the Nets for quite some time. Brooklyn has the necessary assets to go after him, and it seems like the two have mutual interest amid the Greek Freak potentially requesting a trade from the team that drafted him back in 2013.
Recent reports suggest that the Nets could be seriously gearing up for Antetokounmpo. Excerpts from ESPN's Jeremy Woo allude to Brooklyn going all in on a superstar like the 30-year-old forward from Milwaukee, as the team is prioritizing cap flexibility.
Previous reports say that the Nets aren't fully committed to the idea of a long-term rebuild, while Woo's most recent mock drafts talk about Brooklyn's cap situation.
"Brooklyn has veteran players, including Cameron Johnson, four first-round picks in this draft and future assets to dangle if it wants to move higher in the lottery," Woo wrote. "Teams expect the Nets, who are also operating in the interest of present and future cap space, to consolidate some of what they have."
This could allude to Brooklyn gearing up for a run at Antetokounmpo. Plenty of other teams have been heavily linked to the two-time MVP, including the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets, however the Nets have the most draft capital to spare after moving Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks last summer.
Whether or not Nets fans believe the team should make this 'win-now' move, Brooklyn will be a major player in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. If the Nets do acquire the all-world talent, they'd immediately be thrust into playoff contention.
