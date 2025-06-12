New ‘SCOUT’ Episode Reveals Where the Nets Scouted This Season
The third episode of the Brooklyn Nets’ 2025 NBA Draft docu-series ‘SCOUT’ confirms some other locations that the team has traveled to this season.
The most recent installment of the Nets’ pre-draft chronicles features assistant general manager B.J. Johnson on a trip to Europe in October 2024. Johnson runs the Nets’ draft process, and has been lauded by general manager Sean Marks in recent times.
“The game has become so global, you can find a guy in some of these places who could be massive for your franchise,” Johnson said. “You have to go wherever the talent is.”
The episode starts in Munich, where Johnson lands before taking the short drive to nearby Ulm. That’s where French forward Noa Essengue and Israeli combo guard Ben Saraf play for the German club Ratiopharm Ulm. Marks is accompanied by Nets director of international scouting Simone Casali on the trip.
“Understanding the differences of the leagues is one of the most important things because it’s like comparing conferences in [the] NCAA,” Casali said. “Every league has a different style.”
For instance, he explains that the German league tends to lean on the “smaller” side relative to the NBA. The Spanish league is bigger and more physical. The French league stands out for its athleticism.
Besides Ulm, Johnson and the Nets also hit Spain and France in the latest episode of ‘SCOUT.’ In the former, the Brooklyn evaluators are spotted in Madrid. That’s where potential first-rounder Hugo González plays; however, his minutes for Real Madrid have been very low. Evaluating him in-person appears particularly important.
In France, the Nets are seen observing a Saint-Quentin game to get eyes on French point guard Nolan Traoré. He was seen as a potential top 10 pick at the start of the draft cycle, but his range appears to start after the lottery now. Johnson and company are also seen watching a Paris Basketball game.
“The 2006-born international class is one of the best we’ve seen in a long time, and so you’ve got to be very focused on what happens in college basketball with the American players,” Jonathan Givony, the founder of DraftExpress and ESPN's NBA draft analyst, said. “But you also have to have your eye on Europe all the time, on Australia, on South America, on Asia, on Africa, and so it’s going to get bigger and bigger every year.”
The 2025 draft is on June 25 and 26 at Barclays Center. The Nets currently hold the Nos. 8, 19, 26, 27 and 36 picks.