Karl-Anthony Towns Fuels Knicks to Win Over Nets
In a tightly-contested Tuesday matchup, the New York Knicks took down its crosstown rival Nets, 99-95.
New York has been fueled by its core four of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, and that was especially true Tuesday. Towns remained the team’s best player on the season, pouring on another 25 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in finishing as a team-high +15.
Anunoby trailed with 20 points of his own, followed by Brunson with 17 and Bridges with 10.
The Nets — who many expected to be blown out after suffering a 59-point beatdown to the Clippers a week ago — were able to keep it close via a variety of double-digit performances and a consistent offensive output in each quarter.
D’Angelo Russell led the home team with 23 points, albeit on 6-for-17 shooting. He as able to dish 10 assists and register four stocks, too. Cam Johnson saw one of his least efficient outings of the year, scoring just 16 points on 20 shots, and Noah Clowney, Day’Ron Sharpe and Tyrese Martin finished in double figures, too.
Overall, the Nets defense was solid on the night, holding their opponent to just 28% 3-point shooting and under 100 points in total.
Brooklyn attempted to mount a fourth-quarter comeback — outscoring their opponent 20-15 in the final frame — but ultimately fell due to a late Brunson onslaught.
The Nets next take on the Phoenix Suns at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow.
