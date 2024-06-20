What is Nets Free Agent Nic Claxton Worth?
Now that the NBA Finals have concluded, and the offseason buzz can truly commence, the Brooklyn Nets' focus, if it hasn't already, should completely shift to center Nic Claxton, who is set to hit unrestricted free agency on June 30.
The 25-year-old has spent all five seasons of his NBA career in Brooklyn, with 2024 averages of 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. Many teams are attracted to sign the former Georgia Bulldog for a multitude of reasons.
Teams like the Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Oklahoma City Thunder are going to make heavy pushes for Claxton because in today's NBA, the gritty, defensive big is hard to find in a game driven by the advancement of offense. Claxton's paint presence at the ripe age of 25 is a turn on for teams that could desperately use rebounding and shot-blocking. He isn't a floor spacer, and isn't a versatile offensive talent, but he does his job so well, and with his potential, Claxton's value will be high, no doubt.
To give context, his previous deal was two years, worth $17.5 million total. He has long superceded that number, given the new CBA and market around him.
So what is his value? Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports could and probably will get a contract from $80 million to $100 million. This sounds about right with the new CBA, Claxton's age, and the estimation of a similar center's market value.
Claxton enters free agency with a player who is not only known for similar production as him, but is a similar age and played his most recent season in the same city as Claxton. New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein is also in this summer's free agency class, and after a breakout 2023-24 season, is coveted by many of the same teams that are rumored to go after No. 33.
Hartenstein rebounds the ball well and can block shots, while giving the same paint presence on offense as Claxton. He too will be pursued by teams like OKC and Memphis, expected to make around $15 million to $20 million per season, in the ballpark of Clax's projection.
Pascal Siakam's newly-signed four-year, $189.5 million contract, kicked off free agency, and although it doesn't necessarily set the market for free agents like Hartenstein and Claxton, it shows how much larger contracts will be this offseason compared to just a few years ago. With more elite teams pursuing the 6-foot-11 center, the Nets will likely have to overpay for his services. Realistically, a three or four-year deal worth up to $100 million is in the cards for Claxton, as he holds a lot of leverage over Brooklyn being an unrestricted free agent.
