What Would a Return Package For a Nic Claxton-Lakers Trade Look Like For the Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly made centers Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe available for trade ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, per Erik Slater of ClutchPoints. Among the several teams interested is the Los Angeles Lakers, who are in desperate need of a center after trading Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic in a blockbuster three-team deal.
The Lakers are expected to be desperate for a starting big, as they are looking to supplement the duo of Doncic and LeBron James with an athletic, rim-protecting center. Claxton, in particular, fits that mold perfectly. The 25-year-old is averaging 9.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 26.4 minutes per game this season.
Throughout his early career, the Georgia product has been one of the best paint protectors in the NBA. He's given higher production before, finishing ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2023. Based on his age, there's reason to believe he could get better, especially in a better situation in Los Angeles.
What would a return package for that trade look like? The Lakers are inclined to overpay for a center like Claxton given that they're short on bigs. The starting center at the moment is Jaxson Hayes.
The Nets' goal in this situation is to take back draft capital or young talent. Los Angeles is over the first apron, which means that one player in a Claxton deal would almost certainly be Rui Hachimura, who is making $17 million this season compared to Claxton's $27.5 million.
Sharpe is also available, so a package to Los Angeles that includes him makes things a bit more flexible for Brooklyn's return. That would establish the Lakers' center rotation.
The most glaring part of a deal is what Brooklyn gets back in terms of draft capital or young talent. The Lakers' only tradable first-round pick is for 2031 unless the Nets trade first-round picks back, which is unlikely.
There is a chance that if the price is right, the Nets could give Los Angeles their center rotation for a package that includes promising rookie Dalton Knecht. The 23-year-old is averaging 9.3 points and 3.0 rebounds on 45.9% shooting from the field.
If a deal with the Lakers falls through, there are plenty of other teams interested in the Nets' veterans. The biggest priority for Brooklyn is getting the right return in the form of draft capital and young talent.
