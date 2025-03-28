Nic Claxton Struggling For Nets
Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton signed a four-year, $100 million deal in free agency last summer, but he hasn't quite lived up to that price tag.
While Claxton did have 22 points and 11 rebounds in their latest win against the Toronto Raptors, his numbers across the board haven't been up to par. Claxton is averaging 10.3 points and 7.6 rebounds this season, which is lower than what he was able to do for the Nets last season.
CBS Sports writer Robby Kalland identified Claxton as the Nets' biggest "tank commander."
"When the Nets went out this past summer and traded to get their own picks back from Houston that they traded away in the James Harden [deal], there was no secret what the plan was for this season. While they vastly overachieved early in the year, they've pulled the rip cord down the stretch to get themselves at least in the mix for Flagg and what should be at least a pick in the top half of the lottery. Claxton has featured in most of Brooklyn's worst three-man groups by far, which is partly a product of the Nets managing to go 5-4 in games he's been inactive," Kalland writes.
Claxton and the Nets are back in action tonight as they take on the aforementioned Harden, Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Barclays Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on the YES Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.