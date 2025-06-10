No Giannis Trade Talks—For Now: What That Means for the Nets' Draft and Trade Outlook
Perhaps we were too quick to assume Giannis Antetokounmpo would leave the franchise he led to its first NBA title in 50 years back in 2021.
Once Milwaukee was eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of this year's postseason, the speculation of a split for Antetokounmpo began. Then, it was reported that Bucks management would meet with the "Greek Freak" to discuss the future of their relationship.
It seems that meeting didn't conclude with a trade request Antetokounmpo, despite Shams Charania's report that the two-time MVP was "open-minded" about a potential depature back on May 12.
This morning, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on "Get Up" that a formal trade request has not been made, and that neither side is presently seeking a shake-up.
"Right now, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade market, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions," Windhorst said. "He has not asked for it. The Bucks are not looking to trade him."
The Brooklyn Nets had Antetokounmpo listed as their "plan A" as far back as November of 2024, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. With the most cap space leaguewide and a host of future draft capital, essentially all Brooklyn was waiting on was a formal request from Antetokounmpo to strike.
Now, it doesn't look like that request will come, so the Nets must pivot.
Maybe chasing a star like Antetokounmpo isn't the best game plan for Brooklyn's first offseason with flexibility since entering a rebuild. Last year, the Nets didn't own a single selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. This year, they own more picks than any of their rivals.
Without the prospect of adding Antetokounmpo being a reality, GM Sean Marks should do two things: crush the 2025 NBA Draft, and try to add even more future draft picks by facilitating star moves in three-team deals. Brooklyn's roster isn't yet ready for a player of Antetokounmpo's stature, but if Marks can produce a successfull summer, the Nets could begin to look even more attractive to some of the league's biggest names.
And, even if its not this summer, an Antetokounmpo pursuit could still come to fruition when he decides on a $62.7 million player option in 2028.