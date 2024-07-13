Noah Clowney, Dariq Whitehead Headline Summer League Nets
The Brooklyn Nets didn't bring home a new rookie in last year's draft, but it isn't a complete loss because the team selected two last year.
Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead were back-to-back picks by the Nets last season, and both of them struggled with injuries in their rookie year. Now healthy, the pair should get plenty of reps for the team's Summer League squad.
"Brooklyn's two first-round picks in 2023, Clowney (No. 21) and Whitehead (No. 22), will be at the forefront for the Nets, who didn't have a draft pick in the 2024 draft," ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony writes. "Both are still teenagers and have room to become key parts of the Nets' rebuilding process, which is fully underway in the wake of the Mikal Bridges trade with the Knicks. After extensive G League action last season, Brooklyn's front office and coaching staff will likely be keeping a close eye on their prized youngsters to see how they are developing and determine how much playing time they can realistically be expected to shoulder in the upcoming season."
The pair of second-year pros started in the Nets' Summer League opener, a 97-95 win against the Indiana Pacers last night. Whitehead struggled in particular, making just 1 of his 12 field goal attempts and scoring just five points.
Even with the frustrating performance from Whitehead, it's Summer League. This is the time to have bad games and to learn from mistakes. Eventually, those mistakes will correct themselves if the work is put in, and Whitehead should definitely have those opportunities.
