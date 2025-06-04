Can This Young Stretch Big Become a Key Piece in the Nets’ Rebuild?
Despite missing a significant portion of the season with an ankle injury, one young Nets player showed promising signs of progress. Even if the strides weren’t massive, any type of development should be encouraging from a first-round pick during a rebuild.
Through 46 games, Clowney averaged 9.1 and 3.9 rebounds while playing 22.7 minutes per game. Compared to his rookie year, his scoring, rebounding and passing all improved, but the biggest leap came in his development as a shooter.
Last season, Clowney shot 5.7 three-pointers per game (33.3% efficiency), compared to just 1.4 during his rookie season. As his confidence grows from beyond the arc, he’s adding an incredibly valuable dimension to his game.
His improvement as a shooter didn’t simply happen overnight. Besides the amount of physical effort that it takes to become a polished shooter, it also requires patience and mental strength. Clowney’s willingness to grow has earned praise from both his head coach and one of the team’s top veteran players.
"What makes me angry with players is when they stop shooting. And Noah, one of the things he's done consistently is just keep flying,” said Nets head coach Jordi Fernández. “That's how it works. And you can't control whether the ball goes in or not."
“His future is so bright that he doesn't even really know it yet, I don’t think,” said his teammate Cameron Johnson. “He adds a good dimension in that he can shoot the ball and space the floor.”
Although he isn’t the focal point of Brooklyn’s offense, he has taken advantage of his scoring opportunities when given a chance. Clowney reached double figures every time he attempted more than 10 shots in a game this season.
Standing at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Clowney's defensive versatility was highlighted on scouting reports when he was coming out of college. As he continues to acclimate to the physicality and overall intricacies of the NBA, Clowney has the build and athletic skill set to eventually become an impactful defender.
The team is still sorting out how all the pieces fit, but Fernández made it clear that players with Clowney’s mindset are exactly who they want going forward.
"He’s an example. That’s the culture we want to establish. Work, get one percent better, care about your teammates, connect with them, do what’s best for the team, and we’ll be in a good place,” said Fernández.
As the Nets enter the next phase of their rebuild, Clowney is somebody they’ll want to keep around. Not just for his skill set, but for the positive attitude and example he sets, even as one of the youngest players on the roster.