OKC Thunder Favorites to Land Nets’ Cameron Johnson in a Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have plenty of teams lined up to acquire forward Cameron Johnson. After trading Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith weeks earlier, Brooklyn has made it clear its firm on selling veterans for future assets, emphasizing a rebuild.
One team that has shown interest in Johnson is the Oklahoma City Thunder. One of the 10 teams that have inquired about the veteran, the Thunder could use wing depth and a player with plenty of playoff experience.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Thunder are the favorites to land Johnson at +275 odds. After Oklahoma City are the Sacramento Kings (+450), Denver Nuggets (+600), Memphis Grizzlies (+800), and Golden State Warriors (+800).
The Thunder being the favorite makes sense, as they've shown interest and have the most assets to spare for a trade like this. Oklahoma City has its notorious stash of draft picks, plus plenty of young players on the bench who are out of the rotation. Players like Nikola Topic, Ousmane Dieng, and more could benefit from a change of scenery.
The Nets will be searching for a young, promising player, along with draft capital for Johnson. Averaging 19.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 49.6% shooting from the field and 43.6% from three, Johnson is a valuable player to any playoff team.
A contributing factor to Johnson's trade value is his contract. The 28-year-old has two more seasons on his contract after this one, making him a potential long-term trade option. The Thunder could use a player like Johnson, who could fit into any role while providing good defense on the other end.
