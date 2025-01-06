Opportunity Could Knock For Nets' Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney doesn't have a massive role for the team, but that could change soon.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz says that the Nets "desperately" need Clowney to breakout, and more minutes could come depending on how the trade deadline goes for the team.
"The 21st overall pick of the 2023 draft, Clowney has mostly come off the bench thus far in his young career behind veterans like Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith," Swartz writes. "Now that the Brooklyn Nets continue to turn vets into draft picks and prioritize the growth of their young core, we could see a big second half of the season coming from Clowney.
"With Finney-Smith already shipped to the Los Angeles Lakers, Clowney should be keeping his fingers crossed that Johnson is moved as well. In his nine career games as a starter, Clowney is averaging 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 block and shooting 45.0 percent from three. The Nets should be motivated to move Johnson for the potential draft pick return and the ability to give the 20-year-old Clowney a bigger role as well."
Clowney has been patiently waiting for his opportunity after injuries cost him most of his rookie year. While he has gotten more playing time this season, averaging just over 20 minutes per game, the Nets could have a feature player for them down the road if he gets the chance to see the court more often.
The Nets are back in action tonight against the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
