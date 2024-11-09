Overlooked Nets Silencing Doubters, Redefining Expectations
The Brooklyn Nets came into the season with incredibly low expectations after the team traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.
As a lottery team last season now armed with a new coach and jettisoning its star player, the Nets had every reason to be one of the worst teams in the league.
However, through nine games, the Nets have looked like a very different team than expectations suggested. Nets point guard Dennis Schroder is leading those efforts.
“We don't really care what people think, what they say," Schroder said via ClutchPoints reporter Erik Slater. "We believe in this group, and everybody wants to make the playoffs.”
It's still very early in the season, but it's clear that the Nets have a very lofty goal this year. A playoff berth isn't entirely out of the discussion at this point in the year, but it is still unlikely.
The Nets could fall victim to the trials and tribulations of the season, which could see more talented teams rise to the top.
However, regardless of what happens, the Nets are playing their own game, and that should be a welcomed thought as the season plays out.
The Nets are back in action tonight as they take a visit to see Donovan Mitchell and the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
