Suns, Nets May Make Sense as Trade Partners Again
It's been nearly 18 months since the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns pulled off one of the most shocking in-season trades in recent memory, sending Kevin Durant to Phoenix just before the deadline in February 2023.
That offseason, the Suns traded for Bradley Beal when he was just a year into a $251 million deal. Now, his three years and just over $160 million is one of the worst contracts in the NBA. It should be one of the most untradable contracts in the league, but not for the Nets.
Perhaps the Suns would be willing to conjure one of their few future assets and package it in a trade with the Nets for Ben Simmons, who is set to make $40 million this season, but is a free agent.
The deal would not only save the Suns about $10 million in cap space, but it would get them out of the Beal deal early, which could help them in the next two summers.
The Nets would get Beal as the primary player, putting him in a power position again. However, the Nets would likely be one of the worst teams in the league, much like the Wizards were when Beal was their best player.
While the Nets would have to endure Beal's contract for three seasons, their title window isn't opening anytime soon, so a trade like this could work to their benefit.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.