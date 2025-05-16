Potential Stars the Brooklyn Nets Could Pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo
Despite no official conversations having taken place yet, the Brooklyn Nets and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo appear to already be on the same page.
ESPN's Shams Charania has reported that Antetokounmpo prefers to play alongside another superstar who can take some of the burden off his workload. Nets GM Sean Marks has said the team won't strike a blockbuster deal without a near-guarantee of emerging as a top-four team in the Eastern Conference. Both sides are saying essentially the same thing: without the commitment of another big name, this pairing doesn't make sense.
So hypothetically, how could Brooklyn further bolster its roster should Antetokounmpo land in Kings County? After securing the eighth-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on top of countless draft capital acquired in previous trades, the Nets may be able to swing for the "Greek Freak" and another difference-maker.
Trae Young has been rumored to possibly be available this summer, as has Ja Morant. Maybe the Nets bank on Jonathan Kuminga's development outside of Golden State to create a nightmare frontcourt consisting of Kuminga, Antetokounmpo and Nic Claxton. The possibilities Marks would have—assuming Antetokounmpo signs off on at least one of them—seem endless.
Now, to play devil's advocate, Brooklyn following this path would be a complete repeat of the 2019 offseason. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were both brought in through free agency rather than a trade, and the rest is history. With the bad taste from those moves very much still in the mouth of the Nets' front office, preventing another superstar debacle is mandatory. Brooklyn has come so far in terms of asset building in just one season, so losing all of it for a two-year experiment would set the franchise back further than its past mistakes ever had.
If Antetokounmpo wants some familiarity, maybe Marks calls up the Washington Wizards and tries to pry Khris Middleton away from the nation's capital. In an even wackier scenario, maybe Brook Lopez—a member of the Bucks' 2021 title run—makes his return to Brooklyn. Neither player holds "star status" anymore, but accomodating Antetokounmpo's desires suddenly becomes the top priority.
When it comes to the Nets having a busy offseason, the media expects it, rival executives expect it and fans are beginning to expect it. Now it's up to Marks to make it happen.