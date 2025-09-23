Previewing the Brooklyn Nets' City Edition Schedule
The black Coogi jerseys for the Brooklyn Nets became a fan favorite when Brooklyn wore them for the 2018-19 season. The Nets employed a white version of the uniforms the following season, both of which were ranked in the organization's top three jerseys of the past decade.
The 2018-19 team finished 42-40 and saw a first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs. While it is an ambitious expectation for this year's roster to replicate that performance during a rebuilding phase, the new uniforms have sparked some excitement for the upcoming season.
In Brooklyn's 11 games that they will don the Biggie-inspired uniforms, eight will come at home and six against divisional rivals. Six of the eight teams on the city edition schedule boasted winning records last season, so it will be no easy task doing the jerseys justice with play on the court.
How Will the Nets Fair in These 11 Games?
The first city edition appearance will come in game 11 on Nov. 11 against the Toronto Raptors, who Brooklyn will see twice in these uniforms. The Nets also play the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks twice as part of this schedule.
Toronto has the chance to surprise people this season in an injured Eastern Conference and a revamped starting five. There is plenty of star power in Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, but it is still unknown how the bench unit will fall into place. The Nets are 6-4 against the Raptors in their last 10 games, so there's a good chance of at least splitting the two games.
Moving on to the Knicks, they have the retention to improve upon their third-place finish in the East last season. The starting lineup is unchanged, and the additions of Malcolm Brogdon, Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele off the bench will pose great challenges to Brooklyn's young team.
The away games include the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic and Celtics. All three will be hard to win, but Milwaukee and Boston's depth is uncertain, which could lead to an upset victory on the road.
The Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks make up the remainder of the schedule. Brooklyn's best opportunity will come against Chicago, which is also undergoing a rebuild. While the Bulls have more established depth, their questionable defense could give the Nets a chance.
City Edition Record Prediction: 4-7