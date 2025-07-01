Promising Brooklyn Nets Forward Inks Deal With Philadelphia 76ers
After a breakout season where Watford averaged a career-high 10.2 points per game, the Nets have foregone to re-sign the young forward.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported Watford has agreed to a two-year deal worth $5.3 million with the 76ers.
This news is not so surprising after the trade for Michael Porter Jr. and breakout season for Noah Clowney, both whom play the same position as Watford.
It is of note that per Charania's report, the deal was made with the expectation that Watford will play key rotation minutes for Philadelphia. He will most likely battle Justin Edwards and Kelly Oubre Jr. for those minutes.
In Watford's two seasons with the Nets (107 games), he averaged 8.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game on 49.6% from the field. Watford played his first two seasons with the Portland Trailblazers before being waived and signed to a one-year deal with the Nets.
In Watford's last five games of this past season, he posted averages of 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4 assists per game. Being a young player on a rebuilding team, some fans may have expected a re-signing to be in order, but with many other promising options Watford was the odd man out.
At 24-years-old, he was considered a veteran on this roster and welcomed the challenge of mentoring the younger players.
"I've been in this position that some of them are in getting into the league," Watford said. "Getting a chance to play a lot of minutes towards the end of the season, you've got to take advantage of it."
Watford has been an efficient scorer since he entered the league with shooting splits of 52-34.9-75.8. If Watford can improve on the defensive end, he should play quality minutes in Philadelphia this coming season.