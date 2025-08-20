Ranking the Nets’ Rookies Ahead of First Season
The Brooklyn Nets took a record five first-round prospects at the 2025 NBA Draft, gambling on a core of players that should develop into rotational players or even stars down the line.
Brooklyn’s draft wasn’t necessarily heralded by NBA experts, but there’s little question that some talent will reveal itself in the group.
Almost every prospect will need seasons of development to reach their potential, but we’ll rank them below based on expectations for their rookie season alone:
Nolan Traore
The Nets’ No. 19 draft pick may have a leg up on his competition, having seen several seasons of professional basketball already, with a more defined role.
At 6-foot-3, he’s a true point guard, without the size to really offer positional versatility. That could very well work to his favor, as he enters the season with clear goals in mind: provide scoring and play-making as a backup lead guard, cleaning up inefficiencies and turnovers.
Additionally, Traore could see the best start due to his better athleticism than his peers. He doesn’t have high-flying verticality, but is one of the speedier guard prospects in recent memory, something that should make his NBA assimilation easier.
Egor Demin
Drafted at No. 8, Demin is expected to be a multi-year project as a jumbo guard, but he’ll still be at the forefront of Brooklyn’s priorities, and in turn opportunities.
He already saw a better-than-expected Summer League slate, shooting the ball well and offering up some hope that he’ll impact the game more as a connective forward.
Demin will have a ways to go in truly becoming an on-ball option, and his lesser athleticism will surely rear its head often. But there’s little question he’s the team’s best prospect in terms of talent and skill-level.
Ben Saraf
Much like Traore, handling wing Ben Saraf has pro experience, taking up Ratiopharm Ulm’s handling duties at 6-foot-6 and doing a fairly good job.
He won’t be touting the rock quite as much for an NBA team, but his amalgamation of skills and basketball IQ should still lend itself to a fine first season.
Saraf has few real fallback skills, offering a high floor in several areas opposed to a high ceiling in a few, which could be good or bad depending on his freshman role.
Danny Wolf
Danny Wolf may very well be the hardest player in the 2025 draft class to project, offering up one of the more unique play-styles seen in recent years. He stands at 7-foot but plays like a wing, mostly providing on-ball impact from the pick-and-roll.
There’s tons of questions about how the Nets will actually use Wolf, so many that it makes his early-career projection murky. But one thing is certain: the former Michigan Wolverine will need time and patience, as he already saw several inconsistencies even across his third season of college.
Drake Powell
Powell has the most defined role both now and moving forward in the NBA: a three-and-D wing that creates off-ball offense and defends at a high level. And as a highly-touted five-star that flashed great things at North Carolina, there’s a decent chance he can achieve that with Brooklyn.
Still, the Nets will have plenty of players vying for those minutes, and his lesser output as a one-and-done freshman at UNC doesn’t necessarily lend itself to higher output in the pros.
Still, Powell could surprise as a rookie, and isn’t likely to be the worst of this group when things are all said and done.