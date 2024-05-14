Recapping the Rockets' Timeline Since the James Harden Trade
Since trading away their franchise player to the Brooklyn Nets, the Houston Rockets find themselves as a middle of the pack team. However, with the chance of acquiring Caris LeVert in that blockbuster trade in 2021, the Rockets ended up acquiring Victor Oladipo.
Oladipo only played 20 games with Houston and reports began speculating that he was not happy there. On the side, Levert is playing a crucial role in making a Eastern Conference Finals push with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs were even a mere two wins away from notching 50 wins this season.
With Brooklyn 2022 first-round draft pick, the Rockets selected Tari Eason with the No. 17 pick. Eason played all 82 games during his rookie year campaign. This year, the Rockets big man almost averaged a double-double in points and rebounds. His season was cut short though after 22 games due to a benign growth on the bone of his lower leg. The growth was already there, but it flared up after a strike. The injury required surgery and since then Eason has been inching closer and closer to a return.
As of today, the Rockets can sit back and relax until the NBA Draft. They still own the Nets' 2024 first-round pick and all in all they will be looking to improve on a 41-41 season out in the Western Conference where the past two NBA champions have hailed from.
