Recent Acquisition Haywood Highsmith Set to Wear Familiar Number for Nets
Landing with a new team calls for a new number for the Brooklyn Nets' most recent trade acquisition. According to Etienne Catalan, Nets wing Haywood Highsmith will be wearing No.7 during the 2025-2026 NBA season. This was the same number Kevin Durant wore in Brooklyn, which makes it even more of a familiar choice.
Highsmith spent the past four seasons with the Miami Heat, averaging 5.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc. He is fresh off the best season of his career, setting career highs in games started (42), points per game (6.5) and steals per game (0.9).
While he may not be a dynamic offensive player, Highsmith is known for his versatility and aggressiveness on the defensive end. He also has a knack for stepping up in important moments, especially during Miami's run to the 2022 NBA Finals. During the first game of the Finals, Highsmith tied his career-high by scoring 18 points while also totaling two steals and two rebounds. He also performed well during the Eastern Conference Finals, finishing with 15 points, two steals and two rebounds in game 5 against the Boston Celtics.
According to NBA insider Sam Vecenie, he expects Highsmith to earn valuable playing time early, but he also wouldn't be surprised if he gets shipped of at the trade deadline.
"The thing that Nets fans probably won't want to hear is that I would guess he is going to play the first three months of the year. Just because they will need somebody to take defensive assignments away from some of their younger guys," Vecenie said. "I would expect that he plays over Saraf, he's probably better than Drake Powell right now. I honestly think he's a better player than Terance Mann. They will probably get a second for Highsmith at the deadline, cheap contract, good defender and rotation player."
While Highsmith could be an enticing option at the deadline for a contending team in need of a role player, he could also sign a contract extension with the Nets at relatively good value if both parties feel he fits into their future plans.
Brooklyn has made a significant investment in their younger players and prioritizing the future, but hard-nosed, team-oriented players like Highsmith don't just fall out of the sky. If the Nets organization views themself as a contender in the next few years, having a player like Highsmith could prove to be incredibly valuable during the intense grind of a playoff run.