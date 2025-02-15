Red-Hot Nets Flash Future Powerhouse Potential
In a tumultuous 2024-25 season, the Brooklyn Nets have had every reason to write off the present and focus on the future.
The team, after widely overachieving at the start of year one of its complete rebuild, only secured three wins in the month of January. Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith had been dealt, while countless other members of Brooklyn's roster sat in street clothes while dealing with nagging injuries.
The Nets' star, Cam Thomas, had played just two games since late November. Ben Simmons, Jordi Fernandez's primary facilitator, now suits up for the LA Clippers. Yet, somehow in mid-February, Brooklyn is surging.
Once destined for a top selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Nets sit just a game-and-a-half back from the Chicago Bulls for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. And if recent displays are any indication, Brooklyn is coming for that play-in spot.
For the Nets' faithful that were hoping to punt the season and play for draft positioning, this isn't great news. But for the team itself, one full of young talent and a hungry rookie head coach, Brooklyn couldn't find itself in a better spot. Not for the present — or for the future.
Fernandez has been doing more with less all throughout his first year at the helm. He's been able to draw out the potential of the Nets' entire roster. There's no better example of this than Tosan Evbuomwan, who's only been a member of the organization since the new year. In his short tenure, Evbuomwan has been coached up from a young player struggling to find his footing into a true contributor for a team close to playoff contention.
If Fernandez's teachings can evolve a player like Evbuomwan, imagine what they could do for a highly-touted prospect found through the draft, or an underachieving youngster acquired in free agency.
Brooklyn is in a great spot. It's finally figured out head coach, discovered some underrated gems and established a true culture all in year one. Now, Fernandez will work with general manager Sean Marks to continue adding pieces who fit the newfound identity in hopes of transforming the Nets into a perennial powerhouse franchise.
