Report: Brooklyn a Team to Watch in Potential RJ Barrett, Lottery Pick Deal
With the 2025 NBA Draft just a day away, the Brooklyn Nets are still considered to be one of the top candidates to make a move, thanks to their trade capital and cap flexibility.
According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Toronto Raptors are reportedly considering RJ Barrett as a trade piece, and the Brooklyn Nets are being viewed as a potential option to trade for both Barrett and the No. 9 pick.
"Where Barrett could end up is a mystery at this time, but league sources have indicated Brooklyn's desire to acquire another lottery pick," Siegel said. "Is there a potential trade brewing between the Nets and Raptors that could see Barrett and the ninth pick go to Brooklyn? This is something many around the league are keeping an eye on, as there is no guarantee Toronto will keep the ninth pick in this year's draft."
Since being traded to the Raptors about halfway through the 2023–24 season, Barrett has evolved into a more well-rounded and efficient offensive player.
During his time with the Knicks, he averaged 18.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 42.2% from the field and 34.2% from three. With the Raptors, his production has jumped to 21.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, while improving his shooting percentages to 49.6% from the field and 36.2% from three.
f the Nets do make a move, they have four first-round picks and two established starters, Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton, who have both recently been floated as trade candidates.
Johnson is coming off the best offensive season of his career, posting career highs in scoring (18.8 points per game) and assists (3.4 assists per game), while Claxton continues to solidify his role as a high-energy, consistent two-way player.
While a potential trade for RJ Barrett and the No. 9 pick is intriguing, it's worth noting that the Nets are still being viewed as a team that could look to move up even higher in the draft to pick Ace Bailey, who likely won’t be available at picks No. 8 or 9.
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will start at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 25.