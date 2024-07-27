Report: Brooklyn Nets' Forward Holds 'Zero Trade Interest'
Ben Simmons has been nothing short of a disappointment since landing with the Brooklyn Nets in 2022. Majority of the time he's been injured, and when he's been able to be on the floor, he's appeared to be a shell of the former All-Star and Rookie of the Year he was in Philadelphia.
Heading into what should be his final season with the Nets, there has been no shortage of discourse surrounding a potential trade of Simmons. He does not fit Brooklyn's timeline, is owed over $40 million next season and constantly remains vulnerable to injury.
Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, league sources believe Simmons holds "zero trade value" around the rest of the NBA. This makes total sense. There won't be too many teams beating down Brooklyn's door for the opportunity to acquire a 28-year-old injury prone non-shooting forward with a $40 million price tag. Unfortunately at this point in his career, there aren't, if at all, many silver linings with Simmons. He is essentially a valueless asset who just continues to collect checks from the Nets.
Even if Brooklyn could find a partner willing to take on the remaining year of Simmons' contract, it wouldn't be that simple. General manager Sean Marks would certainly have to throw a draft pick and even possibly a young asset on top of Simmons to entice an opposing team to trade for him. Business wise it makes no sense, and would damage Brooklyn's seemingly bright future.
The Nets need to cut their losses, accept that Simmons has been a disaster, and let the Australian native finish out his current contract before letting him walk in 2025. That is, if there is another team he could leave for.
