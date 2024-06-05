Report: Nets in Trade Talks with Rockets for No. 3 Pick
The Brooklyn Nets owe the Houston Rockets their first-round pick this year as part of the James Harden trade from 2021, but there's a chance they may get it back.
The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor is reporting that the Nets are having conversations with the Rockets for the No. 3 pick in a trade for Mikal Bridges.
"They are listening to trade offers for that No. 3 pick," O'Connor said. "They are talking to the Nets, they are talking to the Grizzlies. They could end up moving down to No. 9 if it's Memphis, or out if it's Brooklyn and get back Mikal Bridges."
The Nets have Bridges as their best trade asset, so if they are going to deal him, it has to be for a massive haul. Getting back the No. 3 pick in the draft, which could be UConn's Donovan Clingan or Kentucky's Reed Sheppard among others, doesn't seem like equal value.
The Nets would likely ask for more than this year's pick for Bridges, but if they are only getting their own assets back, they aren't gaining a whole lot.
Ultimately, the Nets need to ask themselves how much they value Bridges. And it probably isn't less than what the Rockets would offer in a hypothetical deal.
The NBA Draft is set for June 25-26.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.