Report: Brooklyn Nets sign No.19 Pick Nolan Traore
After a brief delay that prevented him from signing on the same day as his fellow first-round counterparts, one Nets rookie was eventually able to finalize his contract and officially join the team.
According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, FIBA has approved the Nets' buyout of No. 19 pick Nolan Traore's contract with French basketball club Saint-Quentin of the LNB Elite league.
As previously explained by Nets on SI's Kyler Fox, in order for a player to leave a FIBA-affiliated team, they must receive a Letter of Clearance confirming that they are not under an active contract with that team.
While the exact amount that the Nets paid to buy out Traore's contract is currently unknown, Lewis reported that last year's maximum buyout was $850,000.
During his time with Saint-Quentin of France's LNB Pro A league, Traore was recently named the FIBA Champions League Best Young Player after averaging 13.4 points, four assists and 2.4 rebounds per game
As a young international star, he set single-game league scoring records on separate occasions, first with 25 points as the most by a player under 18, and then the following season with 27 points, the most by a player under 21.
With this signing, Traore joins No. 8 pick Egor Demin, No. 26 pick Ben Saraf, and No. 27 pick Danny Wolf as the rookies on the team who have already signed their contracts. While the terms of Demin, Saraf, and Wolf's contracts are already available, Traore's are still not public.
No. 22 pick Drake Powell is the only player yet to sign, but he'll have to wait until July 6, when the Atlanta Hawks can officially give up his rights to the Nets.
Earlier in the week, all five rookies were welcomed with an introductory press conference at the teams practice facility, where it was revealed that Traore would be the first player in franchise history to wear No.19.
During the press conference, Traore explained that he has some familiarity with two of his new teammates, having competed against Egor Demin and Danny Wolf when they were representing Israel during the FIBA European Championship.