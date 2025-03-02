Report: Brooklyn Nets Won't Give Killian Hayes a Second 10-Day Contract
After his 10-day contract expired today, Killian Hayes reportedly will not receive a second such deal from the Brooklyn Nets, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Hayes initially was moved from the G League affiliate Long Island Nets to Brooklyn's active roster on Feb. 20.
Lewis posted the following excerpt on X on Sunday afternoon:
"Brooklyn did not keep Killian Hayes on a second 10-day contract, sources told the Post. After Hayes started the past five straight games, his deal expired today," he wrote. "It could be a sign that starting point guard D'Angelo Russell is getting close to a return."
Through six games, Hayes averaged nine points, 5.2 assists nearly one steal per game while shooting 41.9% from the field and 38.1% from three. His first three appearances produced subpar statlines, but a two-game stretch against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers offered optimism surrounding the possibility of an extension of the 10-day deal.
Between Feb. 26-28, Hayes averaged 17.5 points and 5.5 assists while shooting far more efficient than any other showing as part of Jordi Fernandez's starting five. Despite the brief success, Fernandez and company will look elsewhere for a facilitator midway through the 2024-25 campaign.
Lewis did not mention whether a plan is in place for Hayes to return and finish this season with Long Island, but did speculate the decision may signal D'Angelo Russell's looming return.
Russell hasn't suited up since Hayes' first game with Brooklyn, a Feb. 20 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Barclays Center. Logging just 18 minutes of action, Russell rolled his ankle and hasn't suited up since. Since being traded back to the Nets in late December, Russell has posted 13.8 points and 5.8 assists per game.
Amid an extremely up-and-down season — complete with highly successful stretches early in February and frustrating ones toward the end of the month and at start of March — Brooklyn will now attempt to find another distributor, assuming Russell returns.
As the midseason roster shakeup continues, the Nets prepare for a Tuesday road matchup with the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. EST.
