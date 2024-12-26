Report: Cam Johnson Trade Rumors Continue, Brooklyn Nets Seeking First-Rounder
The buzz around a possible trade for Cam Johnson is as loud as ever and will likely only intensify ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. The latest report from ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin mentions that the Brooklyn Nets are hoping for “at least one first-rounder” in exchange for Johnson, plus additional second-round picks or "a promising prospect."
The report also mentions that the Nets are not looking to take on long-term money as part of any trade right now — unless it’s as part of acquiring a young player with potential. This nugget was also reported last Saturday. Brooklyn is projected to have up to $70-80 million in cap space next season.
Johnson is currently in his second year of a four-year, $94.5 million contract. He is making $22.5 million this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season while drilling 42.3% of his threes.
As things stand, Johnson would be a seamless plug-and-play fit for many playoff teams with championship aspirations. He’s even been predicted as the best player to be moved by the trade deadline, and his contract appears far more movable than bigger names such as Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine or Brandon Ingram.
Johnson previously told HoopsHype that his preference is to remain with the Nets: “I want to be here and get this thing really turned around and back to winning basketball … I think we have the group to do it, and I think we have the assets and pieces to do it. Whatever [Brooklyn] decide, no hard feelings.”
The Nets have already been active in the trade market, sending Dennis Schröder to the Golden State Warriors for three second-round picks, two-way guard Reece Beekman and De'Anthony Melton (out for the season after ACL surgery). The Warriors are currently the favorites to trade for Johnson, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Thunder have the most assets to offer the Nets; however, the latter already had "talks" with the Warriors involving Johnson during the Schröder deal, per Jake Fischer.
Brooklyn’s on-court product has largely cratered since trading Schröder to Golden State. Moving Johnson would severely limit the Nets’ three-point shooting. At the same time, such a trade would likely keep improving the team’s draft lottery odds.
The Nets are 11-18. The team is back in action on Thursday night for a Boxing Day contest against the Milwaukee Bucks.
