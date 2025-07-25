Report: Cam Thomas the Most Likely RFA to Take Qualifying Offer
This free agency period has probably not gone the way Cam Thomas expected. After back-to-back seasons averaging over 20 points per game, the 22-year-old was reportedly seeking a deal in the range of four years and $100 million, $25 million a year.
Instead, it’s been the perfect storm working against him. The Brooklyn Nets are essentially the only team with the financial flexibility to sign him, and a lingering injury that sidelined him for most of his contract year hasn’t helped his case.
On June 29, the Nets extended Thomas a one-year, $5.99 million qualifying offer, officially making him a restricted free agent.
Outside of that qualifying offer, Brooklyn’s only other reported offer was a two-year deal worth around $14.1 million per year with a team option on the second season around the value of the mid-level exception, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.
Fischer also noted that among the remaining notable restricted free agents, Thomas appears to be the most likely to accept his qualifying offer.
"Cam Thomas thinks of himself as one of the most elite playmaker scorers in the NBA, and he wants to be compensated as such. But to my understanding, the Nets have not offered Thomas anything more than a two-year deal with a team option on the second year in the $14 [million] AAV range," Fischer said. "At this point, Cam Thomas seems like the most likely to take the qualifying offer of all the notable restricted free agents on the board."
Despite struggling with a hamstring injury that limited him to just 25 games last season, Thomas posted career-highs in points (24), assists (3.8) and rebounds (3.3) per game.
After a slow start to his career, Thomas proved why he was the top freshman scorer in college basketball after making a significant leap in his third NBA season, more than doubling his scoring averages from 10.6 points to 22.5 points per game.
As a team in a rebuilding phase that could use any reliable scorer that comes their way, it would be in both parties' best interest to work something out ahead of the season.