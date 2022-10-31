Report: Kyrie Irving Won't Face Punishment For Tweeting Antisemitic Film

As the Brooklyn Nets try to move past yet another distraction caused by Kyrie Irving, neither the team nor the league is expected to punish him for Tweeting what many have now deemed to be an antisemitic film. In a recent article from Brian Lewis of the New York Post, it was revealed that Irving would not face punishment for the now deleted Tweet.

After leaving the Tweet up through all of Saturday and most of Sunday, Irving finally deleted it on Sunday evening. It is unclear what went into his decision to take it down, because when asked on Saturday if he understood why many have deemed it antisemitic, Irving said, "We're in 2022. It's on Amazon, a public platform. Whether you wanna go watch it or not is up to you. There's things being posted every day. I am no different than the next human being, so don't treat me any different."

Perhaps rethinking his Tweet, which Irving was adamant was not a promotion, the star guard has since removed the controversial post. It is unclear if that was part of why he did not receive punishment, but the post has indeed been removed.

Playing great on the court so far this season, it did not take long for Kyrie Irving to find himself in the middle of controversy off the court again.

