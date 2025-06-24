Report: Nets ‘Among the Busiest Teams’ in Pre-Draft Process
With a heap of first-round picks and tradeable veteran talent, the Brooklyn Nets are arguably in the best position to make a move in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft.
Reportedly targeting players like Jeremiah Fears and Ace Bailey who are both projected to be selected before their No. 8 slot, the Nets may need to trade up to land their preferred prospect. In an effort to make a move, Brooklyn could leverage their four first-round picks and possibly throw in an established player like Cam Johnson or Nic Claxton.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Woo, Brooklyn has been one of the most active teams in the pre-draft process and is widely viewed as a realistic candidate to move up in the draft.
“The Nets have understandably been among the busiest teams in the pre-draft process, holding picks in every part of the first round and five selections in the top 40,” Woo said. "Most around the league expects Brooklyn to be active in trades this week, though it's not yet clear exactly what that will look like, the prospect of trading up from here to acquire a second lottery pick is among the scenarios the Nets could explore."
As a young, rebuilding team without expectations of immediate success, the Nets are reportedly a highly attractive destination for prospects, especially those looking to develop and sharpen their skills without the pressure of carrying an entire franchise. While Brooklyn isn’t the only team in a rebuilding phase, their combination of salary cap flexibility and productive veterans likely makes them an appealing option for prospects.
According to Woo, the Nets have brought in a significant portion of this draft’s eligible prospects for workouts, even though he doesn’t expect the team to add five rookies to the roster.
"Although the team is unlikely to roster five rookies, Brooklyn has brought in the vast majority of the draft for workouts, giving it more first-hand information on the class than any other team," said Woo. "The Nets are also viewed as a desirable destination by many agents; due to the minutes and opportunity they have available next season."
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 25.