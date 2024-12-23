Report: Nets Could Land 2024 Lottery Pick in Cam Johnson Swap
Before Devin Carter underwent left shoulder surgery this past July to repair a torn labrum, the 22-year-old starred at Providence College.
Averaging a near double-double in his final collegiate season, Carter would ultimately be named Big East Player of the Year and be selected 13th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2024 NBA Draft.
But now Sacramento is at crossroads, seemingly being forced to decipher whether to trade its superstar guard, De'Aaron Fox, or unload young assets for veteran contributors.
Per Evan Sidery of Forbes, the present plan is to opt for the latter, potentially in the form of Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson.
If that proves true, Carter could find himself back in a black-and-white uniform for his inaugural professional campaign.
"In trade talks between the Kings and Nets on Cam Johnson, rookie lottery pick Devin Carter is a player to watch potentially included in a deal," Sidery posted on his X account. "Carter underwent left shoulder surgery for a torn labrum in July, and his revaluation for a potential debut comes next month."
Of all the rumored packages for Johnson, including one that would net Brooklyn Michael Porter Jr., Carter may be the most enticing option.
A duo of he and Cam Thomas would create one of the most offensively sound backcourts leaguewide while allowing the Nets to address the frontcourt in the upcoming offseason.
To make the salaries match, the Kings would need to include an additional player in the deal, but landing a talent like Carter would be a significant victory for Brooklyn's front office.
