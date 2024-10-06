Report: Nets to Start Simmons, Schröder Together in Preseason Opener
Jordi Fernandez has decided whether Ben Simmons or Dennis Schröder will be tabbed as the Brooklyn Nets lead facilitator in Monday night's preseason opener.
The decision? It's both of them.
Per the New York Post's Brian Lewis on X, Brooklyn will head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers with "dual point guards" in the first experiment of Fernandez's Nets tenure.
Schröder's performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics was too extraordinary for the rookie head coach to overlook, but the sudden resurgence of Simmons has been equally compelling. Including both in the starting lineup allows Fernandez to maximize both players' unique skill sets.
The announcement gives the indication that Cam Thomas will either be a healthy scratch or move to the three spot, because there's no way the assumed Most Improved Player of the Year contender spends another season coming off the bench.
Simmons' apparent improved shooting ability from beyond the arc makes him an extremely versatile piece, and even throughout his long injury history, the defensive skillset has never wavered. His lengthy frame provides a matchup nightmare for rival's smaller guards, and allows the near-7-footer to seamlessly crowd the passing lanes.
Complimentary to Simmons, Schröder is more of a traditional lead guard. He's quick, slithery and possesses some of the best court vision the NBA offers. The 31-year-old looks to continue establishing himself as one of Brooklyn's most reliable vets, especially after expressing his desire to remain with the franchise "long term."
The Nets take on the Clippers at Frontwave Arena on Oct. 8 at 10:30 p.m. EST.
