Report: Nets Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo Unlikely Right Now
The Brooklyn Nets have been rumored to be in play for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for the past few weeks. Originally reported by CBS Sports' Bill Reiter, Antetokounmpo could force his way out of Milwaukee if the team doesn't start winning, and the Nets are apparently a preferred destination.
The Bucks' 1-6 start was completely unexpected, just as much as the Nets' 4-4 start. If Antetokounmpo were to be up for trade, any team would make a bid for him. Antetokounmpo, who is just 29 years old, has a player option for the 2027-28 season. At the very least, a team that traded for him would have his services for at least two years.
However, recent reports may suggest that NBA teams will have to wait to make a push for the Greek Freak. ESPN's Brian Windhorst went on Wednesday's edition of Pardon the Interruption and gave an update on the Antetokounmpo trade rumors.
"I don't think right now there's any discussion about trading Giannis," Windhorst said. "I don't think Giannis wants that."
"I don't think the Bucks are looking for that. But if you're asking me whether I think that's something that could happen at some point on the horizon? Yes. I, and many other people in the league, are keeping an eye on that."
It makes sense for the Bucks to be hesitant. They still have an elite core of Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton, along with a solid supporting cast. The issue is that many of these players are well into their 30s, and Milwaukee has struggled on the defensive end.
Whatever the case may be, the Nets are still a team to watch for the future Hall-of-Famer.
