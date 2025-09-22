Report: Ricky Council IV Won’t Join the Nets; Could This Be a Mistake?
Amid a flurry of moves, the Brooklyn Nets have changed their mind on an athletic young guard.
In an X post Sunday afternoon, NetsDaily revealed that Brooklyn had opted against adding Ricky Council IV, who was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers on July 25.
Council played beneficiary during an injury-riddled 2024-25 campaign in Philadelphia. He made 73 appearances last season, averaging 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Council went undrafted in 2023, and was one of the 76ers' home-grown products—one with great potential.
While it was likely due to the Nets' current roster logjam, the franchise may end up regretting passing on Council. He wasn't even guaranteed to make it through training camp, but his athleticism would've been a perfect foundation for a developmental project. Plus, he's still just 24 years old.
Now, his three-point shooting was an area of concern and could have ultimately contributed to Brooklyn's decision. It's purely speculation, but Head Coach Jordi Fernandez loves shooting the triple, and Council's 25.8% hit rate from deep last season certainly wasn't a "pro" on the proverbial pros and cons list.
The Nets do have plenty of developmental projects as is, so the loss of Council may not end up hurting all that much. However, if he ends up signing elsewhere, particularly somewhere within the Eastern Conference, and continues growing into a proven asset, then the decision could hurt. And it could potentially hurt even more, especially if the guys Brooklyn has entrusted to potentially evolve into next season's version of Tyrese Martin or Drew Timme from the campaign prior don't eventually materialize.
So in actuality, whether or not the Nets pass on Council after initially signing him falls solely on the man himself. If he fades into NBA obscurity—which doesn't seem likely—then Brooklyn's front office will be praised for not falling for the athleticism. But if Council catches on with his next team, develops a steady three-ball while still playing his flashy brand of basketball, this decision will end up as a mistake in hindsight.
It's up to Council to prove the Nets' front office wrong.