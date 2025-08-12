Report: Rookie Danny Wolf Ready to Earn Trust, Lead Playmaking Effort for Nets
As big men throughout the NBA somehow seem to be getting even more athletic and versatile by the second, the Brooklyn Nets recently drafted an athletic freak of their own in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Throughout his collegiate career, Danny Wolf displayed a level of fluidity and comfort as a ballhandler that was once unprecedented for a player of his size.
While he rarely had the chance to showcase his playmaking chops during his time with Brooklyn’s Las Vegas Summer League team, that should eventually come to light as he gains the trust of the Nets’ coaching staff.
Last season, Wolf was Michigan's second-leading passer while averaging 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc.
During an interview with ClutchPoints' Chris Dodson, Wolf explained that he'll have to continue to prove himself to his new coaches before earning serious playmaking responsibilities.
“I'm going to have to earn the coach's trust to run that four-five pick-and-roll. I think it is really effective, especially with different guys out there,” explained Wolf. “As the screener, I think I can keep working at it in the short roll, but that's what excites me. I think it is what I am right now, a complete work in progress. What I can become is what excites me most.”
Although he probably won't be thrust into a ball-handling role before he fully acclimates to the physicality and game speed of the NBA, his versatility is something the team is well aware of and likely targeted him for.
“I’ve never seen seven feet and 250 move like that,” a member of Brooklyn's scouting department said. “He is a primary ball-handler. It's not about what he can do as an individual player, but more what he can do for the group.”
As Michigan's leading rebounder and second-leading passer last season, Wolf often found himself with the ball in his hands on all ends of the floor. He even handled the ball during the pick-and-roll regularly, teaming up with fellow big Vladislav Goldin to form an unusually large but effective two-man game.
During an interview with The Michigan Daily, Wolf's high school head coach Kyle Koncz explained that Wolf has been a natural playmaker since his high school days.
“Even though Danny’s a 7-footer, he’s a playmaker at heart,” Koncz said. “That’s what he enjoys. He enjoys making good assists. He enjoys getting shots for his teammates. And I think if you were to take that away from him, you’re taking away the joy that he has for playing basketball.”