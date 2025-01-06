Rumor: Grizzlies 'Frequently Mentioned' as Landing Spot for Nets' Cam Johnson
Bad blood who?
Just days after ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that a failed trade surrounding Dorian Finney-Smith resulted in "hard feelings" between the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies, a separate report suggests the two may come together after all.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Memphis has been "frequently mentioned" as a landing spot for Brooklyn's sharpshooting wing.
Despite this, Stein also revealed it is "unclear how eager the Grizzlies are to return to the trade table."
Before the new year hit, both sides were deep in discussions for Finney-Smith, but the 31-year-old forward was eventually shipped to the Los Angeles Lakers for a more favorable haul.
It appears Memphis, the current 3-seed in the Western Conference, is continuously working the phones in hopes of adding to its already-successful core of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Zach Edey.
Grizzlies GM Zach Kleinman will likely be forced to package John Konchar and Luke Kennard's contracts to acquire a player of the stature he's after, with Johnson potentially being tabbed as the perfect target.
The Nets have been adamant about holding out for a return of ample value. The previously mentioned duo and a protected first-round pick (which happens to have been Memphis' reported offer for Finney-Smith) will not be enough to get a deal done.
In addition to the Grizzlies intel, reports suggest the Kings, Lakers, Magic and Warriors all appear to be potential landing spots as well.
Any interested team has until Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. EST to try and woo Brooklyn into parting with the 28-year-old Johnson.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.