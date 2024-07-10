Sean Marks Has High Hopes for the 2025 and 2026 Draft Classes
The Brooklyn Nets made a franchise-altering decision by moving on from Mikal Bridges in a blockbuster trade this offseason. In exchange, they received multiple future draft picks and completed another trade to get back their draft picks from the Houston Rockets, draft picks that they gave up to acquire James Harden in 2021.
Nets GM Sean Marks recently spoke to the media for the first time since the trade and was asked directly about the 2025 and 2026 draft classes, which are projected to be very promising.
"That's always a factor in it," said Marks on the idea of future prospects. "We're always looking two, three, four years ahead to try and navigate a pathway."
As of now, the Nets have a great balance of youth and veterans. What can't be denied is the talent expected to be available for the 2025 and 2026 NBA draft classes. However, draft lottery placement depends too much on tanking, and holding back the talent that is already on the Brooklyn roster is a huge risk to take. That kind of pressure also puts front office members in a precarious situation.
That said, wherever the Nets do fall in draft placement for selection in two, three, and four years, Marks will make the most of the selections as he has done in the past. Nic Claxton was a second-round pick in 2019 that Marks made the final call on selecting and he was due for a huge payday this offseason to return to the Nets after establishing himself as one of the best big men in the league today for the past couple of years.
