Second-Year Nets' Prospect Experiencing Impressive Summer League
With so much hype built around 2023 first-round selections Dariq Whitehead and Noah Clowney heading into the 2024 summer league, the player drafted after both has begun putting Nets fans on notice.
Jalen Wilson, Brooklyn's second-round selection just a year ago, has dominated through three summer league contests. He ranks 10th in overall scoring, tallying 21.3 points on 42.6% from the field, including an impressive 48.3% hit rate from beyond the arc.
The Kansas product turned in a solid rookie campaign, appearing in 43 games (three starts) on his way to five points and three rebounds per game. Now, he looks poised to take the next step in his development.
Now amid a full-fledged rebuild, the opportunity Wilson has to continue to not only develop but become a massive contributor, could not be any better. As Brooklyn is expected to be among one of the worst-performing franchises in the league next season, Wilson will have free reign to make the mistakes needed to further his development. He will receive far more than the 15.5 minutes per game he did in his first professional season, and if he continues to perform the way he has this summer, may even himself a member of the starting rotation.
Mikal Bridges' departure to the New York Knicks has opened up a need for a versatile wing, and if Dorian Finney-Smith is dealt that need will only grow.
For now, Wilson needs to continue his summer league tear. He could ultimately become a foundational piece in new head coach Jordi Fernandez's player development scheme, giving the Nets another promising member of their already extremely young core.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.