Shake Milton Could Contribute to Nets PG Rotation
The Brooklyn Nets acquired point guard Shake Milton from the New York Knicks in the trade that sent Mikal Bridges away, and they could look to use him in a productive role moving forward.
Milton, 28, finished last season with the Knicks, but also appeared for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons. Now with his fifth franchise since 2023, Milton hopes that the Nets can be a long-term home for him.
In the Nets' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this week, Milton played 19 minutes off the bench, scoring nine points for the team while grabbing three rebounds.
In order to be included in the trade back in July, Milton had to sign a new three-year deal worth $9.16 million. The deal is affordable, so he can be traded, but not before Dec. 15 since he signed a new contract.
The buffer period will allow the Nets the opportunity to see if he fits in Jordi Fernandez's rotations early in the season. He'll be competing with Dennis Schroder, Ben Simmons and maybe even Killian Hayes for playing time, but his veteran experience may give him a shot early.
Milton likely isn't part of the Nets' long-term plans, but there is some value in the seventh-year pro that Brooklyn can extract for the time being.
