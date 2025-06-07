Should the Nets Take Bradley Beal’s Contract to Land the No. 2 Pick in KD-Spurs Deal?
The Brooklyn Nets could plan to help facilitate superstar trades this summer in hopes of being compensated for their services. Kristaps Porzingis has been listed as a potential target, but Locked on Nets host Adam Armbrecht hypothesized another bloated contract the Nets could take on.
Once the Phoenix Suns decide where Kevin Durant's future lies, the franchise will need to figure out what to do with Bradley Beal. Responding to a Nets fan on X, Armbrecht laid out a scenario where Brooklyn manages to land Dylan Harper while keeping its eighth-overall pick in this summer's draft.
Armbrecht's trade blueprint went as follows:
"Nets keep #8 AND get Dylan Harper?
Brooklyn could
1. absorb the [Beal] money, play out the final two years
2. Buyout $110m immediately. Develop young talent, no financial concern short term
3. Stretch it over 5 years at $20m+ per season. Flexibility if to pursue star within 2 years"
To add more context, the Suns ship Beal to the Nets and the Spurs send the second-overall pick to Brooklyn, gaining Durant in the process.
Phoenix gets to fully restart to build around Devin Booker, Brooklyn secures a lottery selection duo of Dylan Harper and whoever its choice is at eight and the Spurs pair Durant with Victor Wembanyama.
Plus, as Armbrecht points out, the Nets would still have the ability to go star hunting within a two-year period. Instead of chasing Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, Brooklyn loads up on young talent while maintaining the flexibility to target the "Greek Freak" once he becomes a restricted free agent in 2029.
Now, Antetokounmpo does have a player option the year prior and could opt out a year before the Nets are ready financially to go after him. Even if this ends up happening, Brooklyn would have its young core to lean back on after pulling off the Beal trade.
Obviously, this is all speculation, but if facilitating is a goal of Brooklyn's, Beal would be a great candidate. Given Phoenix's desperate state to rebuild, taking advantage of the Suns' unfortunate trade for Beal could reap massive benefits as the Nets' overhaul continues.