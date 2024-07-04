Should the Brooklyn Nets Target Miles Bridges?
The Brooklyn Nets are in an interesting spot as free agency continues. With the team seemingly focused on moving veterans after Mikal Bridges was traded to the New York Knicks, the Nets have enough cap space to play around a bit this summer.
With this much financial freedom, Brooklyn can potentially bring in a young free agent to help with their rebuild. The Nets already have a plethora of draft picks over the next half-decade, so draft capital isn't a concern, which shifts their focus toward the roster.
With young assets such as Cam Thomas, Dariq Whitehead, Noah Clowney and Day'Ron Sharpe, among others, adding an established (but young) forward would fill the Nets' needs if they decide to deal veterans Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith.
Miles Bridges is a 26-year-old forward coming off of a season in which he averaged 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists for the 21-61 Charlotte Hornets. After a domestic violence incident that resulted in a 30-game suspension, he was able to come back and be more than productive on a tanking roster.
Bridges' last contract was signed using the rookie scale exception, in a four-year, $16.3 million deal. Given the new CBA and seeing how player's contracts are steadily rising, Bridges will get a much larger contract this offseason.
If the Nets were to acquire the career Hornet, they'd get a slashing forward who could be a piece in accelerating their rebuild, or at the very least, a trade asset down the road. Bridges isn't an elite three-point shooter, going 34.9% from deep. However, the majority of his game is efficient slashing, bruising his way to the basket, and captivating fans with high-flying dunks.
Given Brooklyn's financial freedom and freedom to play with the roster as their rebuild stars, Bridges could be a player to watch as he remains unsigned.
