Should The Brooklyn Nets Trade Cam Johnson?
Back on Dec. 7, Johnson pledged his desire to remain with the franchise that acquired him nearly two years ago.
“I want to build this,” he told HoopsHype. “I really like coach Jordi [Fernandez]. I like our staff. I think we’re headed in the right direction. I can’t tell them exactly what to do and how to proceed."
After dealing Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn appeared to be open for business. Thus, rumors surrounding Johnson’s availability began popping up.
But according to The Athletic, the Nets won’t commit to moving the 28-year-old unless the return package is enticing enough.
“The only question here is regarding whether the Nets decide to actually move him,” wrote Sam Vecenie. “Expect at least a first-rounder and a good prospect, if not just two first-rounders outright. Otherwise, they can just keep him.”
If last night’s performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers becomes the standard, a contest in which Johnson played 28 minutes and posted 28 points, Brooklyn can comfortably hold onto the veteran forward without it impacting its ability to land a top draft selection.
What continues to be the narrative surrounding his future is that the franchise is in no rush to move him. That said, if the right offer comes along, Johnson could be headed elsewhere. More clarity on his future is expected to emerge in the coming weeks.
The Nets take on the Raptors in Toronto this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
