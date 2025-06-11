Should the Nets Engage If Magic Shop Isaac, Anthony for Upgrade?
There's a way the Brooklyn Nets could find their own version of Tyrese Haliburton or Jalen Brunson. The two Eastern Conference guards dominated the 2025 postseason, eventually meeting in the Conference Finals with the former prevailing.
Each player blossomed into a superstar after gaining a change of scenery while being aged 25 or younger. Brooklyn could look at acquiring Cole Anthony, the 15th-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft who has enjoyed high levels of success throughout his five-year career.
According to Kevin O'Connor, Orlando could look to deal both Anthony and Jonathan Isaac, as well as a first-rounder this year, for an "upgrade."
O'Connor speculated that a Western Conference sharpshooter could be the target.
"I’ve heard that they are open to trading Cole Anthony and Jonathan Isaac with their first for an upgrade there, and I’m just trying to do the math in my head, getting Lauri Markkanen for those two salaries is close financially," O'Connor said on a recent episode of the Kevin O'Connor Show. "But do they have too many, like, 6-foot-10” shot creators?"
The answer to O'Connor's question is yes. Orlando would have too many near seven-foot shot creators, but luckily for the Magic, their perfect target resides in Brooklyn.
Nets forward Cam Johnson posted similar stats to Markannen's in 2024-25, but he presents a far better on-court fit than the Finland native. Johnson posseses a 6-foot-8 frame, allowing him the ability to seamlessly join a lineup including Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr.
Plus, Orlando is overstocked on guard talent anyway, and cutting ties with Anthony would allow further development for Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black, two former lottery selections.
This hypothetical deal comes with no guarantee Anthony would be able to match the production of Haliburton or Brunson, but it's certainly a possibility. Anthony averaged 16.3 points per game in his second year in the league, but has seen his scoring output drop as Orlando has acquired more star-level talent.
And, the Nets would get Isaac in the deal, a versatile wing defender whose impact could make a major difference in HC Jordi Fernandez's system.
Brooklyn has held back from trading Johnson, hoping to maximize his value in a return package. If the Nets were to get involved with the Magic, this rumored haul from O'Connor would present what GM Sean Marks has been looking for.