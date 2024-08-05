Should the Nets Sign Free Agent Amari Bailey?
The offseason is coming to a close very soon, but there are many valuable free agents left in the market. One who hasn't reached his peak yet is Amari Bailey, who was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023 draft. Bailey played in the G League for the majority of the 2022–2023 season before earning more playing time with the Hornets last season.
Bailey is a combo guard who has the attributes necessary to develop into a more efficient scorer. This summer, he totaled six points and grabbed roughly two rebounds per contest in five games for the LA Clippers at NBA Summer League.
The General Manager of the Brooklyn Nets, Sean Marks, recently revealed in an interview with the New York Post that the team's goal is to go all-in on the internal route to success rather than some attempt at recreating the “Big Three” with Tsai and Marks at the forefront for the front office.
If the Nets do sign Bailey this offseason, they'll be getting a workhorse who is very acrobatic for his size standing at 6-foot-3. With the help of the Nets development team, it can be in Brooklyn where Bailey reaches his peak with the Nets being the recipient of the consolation prizes that this would bring.
Last season Brooklyn finished 15 games behind third place in the Atlantic Division, right behind the Philadelphia 76ers.
It has not been hard to notice that the NBA's Atlantic has undoubtedly been the most competitive division as the Nets gear up for another season. The Sixers, Toronto Raptors, cross-borough rivals New York Knicks, and the reigning champions Boston Celtics are among the franchises that will challenge the Nets next year in divisonal play.
