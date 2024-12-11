Sidery: Cam Johnson's Trade Market is 'Significant'
Trade talks surrounding the Brooklyn Nets' veteran core of Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schröder appear to quickly be developing.
Johnson specifically, the 28-year-old sharpshooter whom the Nets acquired in 2023's Kevin Durant trade, has a new list of potential suitors.
Per Forbes' Evan Sidery, five teams are in the mix to acquire the standout wing.
"The Nets’ trade market for Cam Johnson appears significant," Sidery wrote on X. "The Grizzlies, Magic, Kings, Lakers, and Warriors are among the contending teams who have checked in with the Nets on their sharpshooting wing."
"If Brooklyn trades Johnson, they have the market to get what they desire," he concluded.
Amid a surprising 10-14 start to the 2024-25 campaign, the Nets are looking to sell. General manager Sean Marks re-acquired Brooklyn's first-round picks in 2025 and 2026 in hopes of landing a top draft selection, but the team has overachieved in every facet thus far.
The unexpected record through the first quarter of the season isn't entirely bad; it has allowed the Nets' veterans to showcase their value. Johnson in particular has watched his nightly average jump from 13.4 to 18.8 points per game while enjoying the highest shooting percentage (48.8) of his career.
If Sidery's information is accurate, Brooklyn will have the privilege of choosing the most valuable return for one of the league's craftiest scorers. Johnson will likely head to the highest bidder but will have no issues should Marks opt to keep him.
“I want to build this,” Johnson told HoopsHype. “I really like coach Jordi [Fernandez]. I like our staff. I think we’re headed in the right direction. I can’t tell them exactly what to do and how to proceed."
As the rumblings drag on, the Nets must remain focused on their road matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies this Sunday.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.