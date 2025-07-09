Summer League: One Thing to Watch From Each of the Nets’ Rookies
The Brooklyn Nets start their 2025 Summer League campaign on July 10 against the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Nets made history in the 2025 NBA Draft by becoming the first team ever to select five first-rounders. All of Brooklyn’s rookies are on their Summer League roster, although Drake Powell (the No. 22 pick) won’t suit up due to a reported left knee tendinopathy. Still, this slate of games will serve as a primer for the team’s fans, and it could be a unique opportunity to see all of the Nets’ other first-year players share the court.
Egor Dëmin was the No. 8 pick in the draft. He was arguably the best pick-and-roll passer — if not playmaker overall from anywhere on the court — in his class; however, the Russian guard needs to answer questions about whether his handle and scoring will allow him to create advantages and separation against NBA defenders on a regular basis. It will be interesting to track how Dëmin’s passing shows up in this setting, as it will likely be informative of his scoring, as well.
Nolan Traore, the No. 19 pick, was a ball-dominant point guard with Saint-Quentin in the French first division. He posted great assist numbers (raw and advanced), but his team ran a lot of pre-determined looks or set plays to really boost his good court vision. Now that Traore is in a new environment with a lot of pieces who can handle and pass, he will need to play off-ball more often and act as a quick, connective decision-maker.
Ben Saraf added more international flavor to the new-look Nets at No. 26. The Israeli guard can dribble, pass and score, but it’s uncertain whether he’ll shoot threes at the required NBA clip and range. Saraf’s efficiency and volume from downtown will be crucial factors for his career in the league. He can score in the midrange, but few players are afforded the liberty to flesh out a career there. Head coach Jordi Fernández already said he wants his rookies to take threes without hesitating.
Danny Wolf slid on draft night to No. 27, which could mean awesome return value for Brooklyn. Like Dëmin, Traore and Saraf, Wolf can handle the ball, create for others and produce as a scorer. The difference is that he’s nearly 7 feet tall. The former Michigan prospect was the 4-man alongside Vladislav Goldin (now on the Miami Heat) for the Wolverines. His numbers were solid, but his process was often improvable with doubts about his footspeed, pop and shot-blocking instincts. The 21-year-old needs to carve out a clearer NBA role on the defensive end.
Assistant coach Steve Hetzel, who also coached Brooklyn in last year's Summer League, will again be the team's bench boss in Las Vegas. Hetzel's 'Summer Nets' went 3-2 in 2024. The Nets’ game against the Thunder on Thursday is scheduled to tip off at 5:30 PM ET. It will be available on ESPN 2 and the YES Network (on tape delay).